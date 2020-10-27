Up or down – how much is your Local Property Tax this year?

In terms of priorities, it’s fair to say that property tax is likely to be of minor concern to most in the midst of a pandemic. However, at a time when many people’s pockets are pinched, the last thing homeowners will want is an increase in yet another bill.

So, there is some good news on this front. Properties across the State were due to be revalued this November to bring valuations into line with current prices. It was a scary thought for many homeowners who will have seen sizeable increases in the value of their homes since the tax was first introduced back in 2013.