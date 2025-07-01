We’re worried there may be asbestos in my father-in-law’s shed roof. What should we do?

Asbestos was widely used in the construction industry, mainly between the 1950s and the mid-1980s

My father-in-law has a shed in his back garden that’s full of tools. The roof was damaged in the last storm and needs repair. However, we’re quite worried there may be asbestos in the roof so have been wary to go out and look into the problem. What’s the best approach for dealing with this?

Clearly, by asking the question, you understand that asbestos is a hazardous material, but I think it’s worthwhile to give some context regarding its uses. Asbestos is a naturally occurring fibrous mineral. It was widely used in the construction industry, mainly between the 1950s and the mid-1980s, but there are buildings built later than this that have also been found to contain asbestos – likely due to a hangover of stock materials.

Asbestos was widely used in many building components due to its properties, including fire resistance, insulating capability, chemical stability and tensile strength, particularly in the 1960s and 1970s, when there was a good level of construction activity in Ireland. However, it was later discovered that asbestos fibres are highly hazardous to human health when inhaled, and that prolonged exposure can cause serious illnesses, including asbestosis, lung cancer and mesothelioma. The use of asbestos sharply declined when these health risks became apparent.

There are a few different types of roof coverings that were routinely used in the construction of sheds relating to dwelling houses which may contain asbestos, but the main elements are asbestos corrugated-roof sheeting or asbestos fibre-cement slates. As these are the most common types of roof coverings that would have contained asbestos, my response will focus on these materials.

READ MORE

Aidan McDonald, chartered building surveyor and member of the SCSI

In making an assessment, I would advise you to ascertain from your father-in-law the period in which the shed was likely constructed. This will give you an indication as to whether the shed was built during a period in which asbestos roof coverings would have been used.

Although this is not exactly scientific, you could also do a quick Google search for images of asbestos-type corrugated or slate roof coverings to see if the roofing on the shed accords with images you find online. Asbestos roof coverings are often distinguishable in their appearance. But I must stress this is only a guide that will either ease or confirm your suspicions.

A chartered building surveyor is a trained construction professional who can identify asbestos roof coverings – there are even some surveyors who specialise in this area alone – and can organise testing of the roof to confirm whether it is an asbestos-containing material.

Our overarching advice, given the hazardous nature of asbestos, is to contact your local chartered building surveyor to have a trained professional inspect the roof and provide guidance on your next steps in terms of assessment, testing, repair or removal of any asbestos material.

[ From the archive: Should we replace asbestos ceilings before selling up?Opens in new window ]

They can also advise on general roof repair if asbestos is found not to be the issue. We further advise that you and all family members avoid this area until the roof has been assessed and you have received advice on the appropriate course of action to mitigate any potential health risk in the meantime.

Aidan McDonald is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

Do you have a query? Email propertyquestions@irishtimes.com

This column is a readers’ service. The content of the Property Clinic is provided for general information only. It is not intended as advice on which readers should rely. Professional or specialist advice should be obtained before persons take or refrain from any action on the basis of the content. The Irish Times and it contributors will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from reliance on any content.