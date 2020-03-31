Stocktake: In numbers

18 – The average S&P 500 stock in the bottom decile of recent performers gained 18 per cent during last Tuesday’s “dash for trash”, says Bespoke Investment. 22 – 22 of 30 central banks covered by Morgan Stanley have eased monetary policy since mid-January. It expects 25 central banks to have eased within months, implying even greater monetary support than during the 2008 global financial crisis. 30 – Morgan Stanley expects US GDP to suffer a record 30 per cent decline in the second quarter. 50 – This bear market will be followed by a bull market, whose first 12-18 months could see “as much as a 40-50 per cent recovery”, say BMO strategists.