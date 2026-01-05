Vomiting cats and dirty towels: An unhappy holiday in Turkey

'TUI did not want to address the issues,' writes reader Tilly. Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

A reader booked a holiday with TUI to a hotel in Turkey and was happy out until shortly after touchdown when it became clear the stay would not be a Turkish delight, with mouldy surfaces, some questionable cleaning practices and vomiting cats marring her week away.

We know January is when many minds turn to summer holidays and beautiful dreams of chilled out, sun-kissed days on sandy beaches, but for Tilly it’s a far from relaxing trip that was taking up her thoughts as the new year bells chimed.

She travelled with her daughter from Dublin to a popular Turkish resort on October 22nd and checked in during the early hours of the following day.

The first thing the travelling pair noticed when they got to their room, bleary-eyed and in need of a freshen up, was the absence of soap in the dispenser in their bathroom.

Because they were unable to wash their hands, they went down to reception and the soap was quickly replaced. It was not a big deal.

But that was just the starting point.

When Tilly and her daughter woke up they had, she explains, a “better view of our room and the hotel facilities”. And that view did not make them happy.

Tilly says the place was a long way from clean and certainly not at the standard that you might expect from a four-star resort.

She says the hotel room bathroom had “mould and dirt all around the shower” and she points out that there “were cats on site everywhere”.

She sent us photographs of the mould and of the cats.

Now the presence of cats might not be an issue for everyone; lots of people love cats after all and for some it might be a selling point.

But not so many people would love the notion of cats prowling around the restaurant while they eat. The next sentence from Tilly would probably put most people off their scrambled eggs of a morning.

“My daughter saw a cat vomit on the chair next to where we were eating,” she tells us.

These cats “were being fed by staff straight from their hands and who were then serving customers food and drink” and they were seen to be drinking out of the pool water – the cats not the staff.

“The sun loungers were totally stained,” she continues. She sent us pics of them too. “The carpets had the same crisps and other debris built up and were not hoovered for the entire duration of our stay, and the ‘clean’ towels in our hotel room were not clean,” she goes on.

She notes that some of the towels were stained. She has some suggestions as to what those stains might have been, but in the absence of forensic evidence we won’t include any of her suggestions.

She also included photos of the towels and they don’t look great.

Tilly points to the “general neglect of cleanliness across communal areas and says she is “baffled as to how this property received [its] TUI rating”.

The state of the hotel is only part of the story, however.

As part of the holiday package, a TUI representative was available in reception to meet and greet guests who had recently arrived at the hotel, she says.

“We availed of this to express our concerns ... We were the only TUI customers at the meeting. The representative was quite dismissive and did not offer any solutions other than informing us it would cost an additional €500 each to move hotel and we should speak with guest relations.”

Tilly explained that they were customers of TUI and as such it should be up to the company to address her concerns. She said she did not believe the hotel deserved the high star rating it had been given.

The rep stood their ground, so Tilly spoke to guest relations at the hotel and also completed an online form on TUI’s website informing them of her concerns.

“We received a response email from TUI requesting photos, which we sent across. For the rest of the 23rd and 24th of October, there were numerous emails back and forth with TUI. We really felt this was consuming our holiday and TUI did not want to address the issues,” she writes.

Mailing about mouldy bathrooms and vomiting cats certainly does not seem like a fun way to start your holiday in the sun.

Nothing came of the mails, and the upshot was that the mother and daughter stayed in the resort for the duration of their holiday.

But Tilly did not let it lie. She was mystified how the place could get its rating with TUI.

“There has been no acknowledgment from any TUI representative that this hotel clearly does not meet the standards of a four-star property, despite the fact in excess of 22 emails/correspondence were exchanged,” Tilly says.

She believes she did not get what she paid for – and has made that point to TUI on multiple occasions.

“As a family, we have travelled with TUI on numerous occasions and have always chosen all-inclusive packages for convenience – even though some of us do not drink alcohol – and have never previously encountered issues significant enough to warrant contacting TUI while abroad. While no holiday is ever perfect, our experiences have always been acceptable and enjoyable. Unfortunately, this trip was an exception,” she writes.

“Rather than receiving constructive support, we were left feeling dismissed and unsupported throughout what should have been a relaxing week.”

Fast forward to now. After all the over and backs, TUI offered a €250 voucher to cover the disappointment of a holiday which cost in the region of €1,500.

Tilly included some correspondence from TUI.

“Thank you for your further contact. As part of a dedicated team, specifically trained to deliver final decisions made by TUI UK & Ireland, I am writing to confirm our final position concerning the issues you have raised,” a TUI rep wrote to her.

“I apologise that we have been unable to reach an agreeable resolution on this occasion. Whilst I appreciate the strength of your feeling, this is our final position on the matter. I realise that you may remain dissatisfied with this response, however, I would like to respectfully reiterate that this is our final decision and therefore further correspondence within any area of TUI UK & Ireland concerning the issues raised will conclude with the same, consistent response.”

And that is where the door closed for Tilly and it was when she contacted us.

We had a look at the reviews of the hotel on a leading online platform and it actually scores very highly. We went through many of the most recent reviews, and while some were incredibly effusive about the food and the resort and the staff and pretty much everything you could possible imagine, there were others who echoed Tilly’s concerns about the cleanliness of the hotel, value for money, and the presence of cats all over the place.

Many guests had posted pics that appeared to back up what we were told.

We sent Tilly’s story to TUI to see what they had to say.

They came back with the following response: “We appreciate that this complaint has been brought to our attention and are working with our colleagues in the wider TUI business to undertake a thorough review. This review is currently under way and we will update once it is complete.”