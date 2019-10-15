Are you a saver or a spender?

In work, I try to spend wisely to get the best return on investment. At home, my view is that – as the old saying goes – if I take care of the pennies, the pounds will take care of themselves.

Do you shop around for better value?

It depends on the value of the purchase. I rarely shop around for better value on day-to-day items but, for non-grocery items, I scan the internet as I find there tend to be more promotions available.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I don’t know if I can allow myself to make extravagant purchases. Any big-ticket purchases, such as a car, are well thought out and I would not buy unless I knew I could afford it. After our home, my car is the most expensive item I personally own. However, I spend many hours in it so it is justifiable.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

In 2016, I returned to college and it has been the best money I have ever spent.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

I love the speed of buying online but I make a point of trying to buy from Irish sources where possible. Each week I order my groceries from my local Supervalu and, for the non-grocery products that I buy online, I tend to buy from brands that I have experience dealing with in the past. I know they will meet my needs.

Do you haggle over prices?

I would love to have the gumption to haggle but I rarely do. Nonetheless, if were buying from a retailer goods such as a washing machine and a new television, I would ask for a discount for spending on two big ticket items.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

The recession hit just as my first child arrived so I cannot tell if his arrival or the recession curbed my spending. I suspect it was both.

Do you invest in shares?

No. According to my pension broker, I am the most risk-averse person he knows.

Cash or card?

Card all the way. I rarely have cash and I look forward to the day we can pay for everything everywhere via card, phone, watch, and so on. It annoys me that I have to make a 16km round trip to my nearest cash machine to get money out to pay for school items or similar.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

My weekend newspapers. As I spend so much time looking at a screen, I get a lot of value and pleasure from the weekend newspapers and catching up on my favourite opinion pieces.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase? Excluding a mortgage, yes, I save regularly for my next car and/or next holiday, as I won’t pay for credit.

Have you ever lost money?

My husband might say there is a lot of money lost in my wardrobe in the form of shoes and clothes I no longer wear.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

It’s not in me to spend money unless there is a guaranteed return. However, I happily engage in lotteries to fund my local GAA club.

Is money important to you?

It is important from the perspective that I am able to meet my kids’ needs, and it has allowed me to enjoy new experiences such as travel and education.

This said, I certainly know the best things in life don’t cost any money.

How much money do you have on you now?

Nothing. If someone came to my door right now, I would have to have a look in my kids’ wallets for cash.