When is State pension reform happening as it will cost me money?

Q&A: Dominic Coyle

 

I’m due to receive my State pension in 2020. If the TCA pension revamp comes in before June (my 66th birthday), I face a dramatic cut in the amount I receive. If not, I will do okay. Any idea of the progress of that particular plan?

Mr R.H., email

The reform of the State pension is a matter of concern to a lot of people. The new Total Contributions Approach (TCA) was first announced a full two years ago, with the details fleshed out in January of last year.

Essentially, under the new system. you tot up all the weekly PRSI payments you make over your working life and if they equal 40 years (2,080 weekly payments), you get a full pension. Pay less and your pension is reduced pro rata.

Under the existing “yearly averaging” regime, you must record an average of 48 PRSI contributions for every year between the time your start your very first taxable job and the day you turn 66.

That means people with gaps in their PRSI record because they take time out to raise a family, to go abroad or for any other reason, lose out.

But it also means that people like you, who start work here later in life can secure a full pension with just 10 years’ contributions.

The most recent update from the Department of Social Protection last month was that it hoped to roll out the changes in the third quarter of next year. If you’re retiring in June, that means you should not be affected by the new regime.

Please send your queries to Dominic Coyle, Q&A, The Irish Times, 24-28 Tara Street, Dublin 2, or email dcoyle@irishtimes.com. This column is a reader service and is not intended to replace professional advice.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.