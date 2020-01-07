Forecasting tomorrow’s big winners in the stock market

Some of the best performing stock of the last decade was unknown entities

Amazon’s record-breaking holiday season has risen the company’s stock 4.5 per cent and boosted the Nasdaq index above 9,000. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Getty

Amazon’s record-breaking holiday season has risen the company’s stock 4.5 per cent and boosted the Nasdaq index above 9,000. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Getty

 

John Bogle’s aforementioned advice is habitually disregarded at this time of year, with the financial press breathlessly covering forecasts as to what stocks might fly higher over the coming year. Some ambitious souls go further and forecast the next decade’s big winners, but that’s a nigh-on impossible task.

Recent Bespoke Investment data shows the best-performing S&P 1500 stock over the last decade was Patrick Industries, “a company most people have never heard of”. Most of the top 25 biggest winners on Bespoke’s list are similarly unknown entities. Granted, some well-known names also make the list, including Netflix and Amazon, which gained some 4,000 and 1,800 per cent, respectively. Still, Netflix fell 82 per cent in 2012 and by more than 30 per cent on 11 occasions since going public in 2002, while Amazon suffered similarly nausea-inducing drawdowns.

Even if you had the foresight to pick tomorrow’s big winners, would you have had the stomach to stick with them?

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.