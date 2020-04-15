Covid wage subsidy increased to 85% of wages for lower paid

The Government is increasing the amount it will pay under the temporary wage subsidy scheme in a bid to keep part-time workers in their jobs and stop the numbers unemployed closing in on one million.

The move comes after concerns that some part-time workers were better off leaving their jobs as the Covid-19 emergency unemployment payment scheme for those who have been laid off paid them more.

The unemployment payment is a flat €350 while the temporary wage subsidy committed to pay 70 per cent of a worker’s wages up to a maximum payment of €410 a week - a sum that could be topped up by employers who could afford to.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe told RTÉ radio’s News at One that the State subsidy for employers will now increase from 70 per cent to 85 per cent of salary for workers who earn less than €24,400 per year.

“We’re putting in place a set of changes in relation to the wage subsidy scheme today for incomes that are less than €24,400 per year,” he said. “We will increase the subsidy that the State makes available to employers from 70 per cent to 85 per cent.

“Without an intervention by the State of this scale, we could have in the region of one million citizens either on the Live Register or accessing the Pandemic Unemployment Payment,” Mr Donohoe said. Figures published earlier this month showed that over 700,000 people were claiming a form of unemployment benefit.

The subsidy is payable to employees who are kept on the employer’s books even if they are only working reduced hours or even temporarily furloughed.

However, unions have argued that, for workers on low pay or low hours and where an employer was not topping up the amount paid under the scheme, it could be more financially beneficial for them to be laid off and receive the Government’s €350 per week Covid-19 unemployment payment.

Mr Donohoe last week admitted the scheme had been set up quickly and that had led to “anomalies”.

He said the State was likely to see a decline in economic activity this year that is comparable to or potentially greater “than what we experienced a decade ago”.

“We are in unchartered waters, facing a new kind of challenge, facing new economic difficulties,” he said. “If we can protect the income of employees who otherwise would not be working, it gives us a fighting chance of saving the businesses for which they work,” he said.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Donohoe said the emergency Covid payments would last for 12 weeks. He warned that while the State can afford such payments for now, it could not continue indefinitely.

The Minister said that it will be possible for the economy to grow again, but the main challenge now is to get people back to work.

The change in the wage subsidy scheme is a bid to keep people at work and to provide a bridge between employers and employees. It does pose an additional cost, he acknowledged, depending on how many avail of the scheme. But he said he hoped there would be a saving on the numbers accessing the pandemic payment which will balance it out.

At present there are 533,000 on the Covid-19 unemployment payment while there are 42,000 employers availing of the wage subsidy scheme.

“I hope these changes will play an important part,” he said.