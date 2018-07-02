Mortgage lending limits put squeeze on rising house prices

Central Bank lending limits are putting the brakes on house price increases, according to the latest MyHome.ie/Davy quarterly property report. And Barry O’Halloran reports that prices are slowing more quickly in Dublin than elsewhere.

Meanwhile, over the United States, Irish solar energy group BNRG Renewables has started building on a portfolio of 10 projects. Director David Maguire tells Kevin O’Sullivan that the Oregon sites have leapfrogged Irish projects that were in development ahead of them.

Consultation on the proposed introduction of mandatory pension savings in Ireland misses the point, according to Ireland’s pension trustees. What is really needed is simplification of Irish pension structures – and PRSAs could easily do the job for auto-enrolment.

Intertrust Ireland is looking to increase its Irish workforce by two-thirds to cope with growing demand for its administration and back-up services for companies in the private equity, aircraft leasing, asset management, technology and pharma sectors, writes Barry O’Halloran.

High quality job applicants are now leaving enthusiastic employers high and dry. Pilita Clark asks whether “ghosting” is the inevitable response to years of companies failing to communicate with unsuccessful job candidates or simply the rudeness of a generation grown too comfortable with tight job markets.

As Brexiteers fulminate about hardball tactics from the EU negotiating team and the deadline for a deal draws ever closer, Chris Johns notes that the UK could have addressed the immigration concerns central to the referendum vote within existing EU rules.

