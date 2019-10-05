RTÉ to sell five piece of artworks at public auctions next month

RTÉ has confirmed it has decided to sell five of its artworks at public auctions next month and that proceeds from the sale will be “reinvested in the organisation”.

Two of the pieces, by Louis le Brocquy, were commissioned by the State-owned public broadcaster in 1966 (Táin) and 2000 (The Massing of the Armies).

The other artworks include Symphony Orchestra (1969) by George Campbell, Inscape Mozaga (1996) by Tony O’Malley and Abstract Painting (1967) by William Scott. The pieces will be sold through Sotheby’s at public auction in November.

RTÉ recorded a loss of €13 million in 2018, with the broadcaster citing the cost of “special events”, such as the Papal visit, the presidential election and its coverage of the FIFA World Cup.