Majority of Irish SMEs unaffected by crime in the past 12 months - Isme

Survey results challenge public narratives around rising crime rate, says ISME, though targeted business often hit more than once

Anti-social behaviour was the most common offence cited by small enterprise owners. Photograph: Getty Images/iStock
Ian Curran
Tue Aug 12 2025 - 10:45

Almost two-thirds of small and medium businesses say they have not been targeted by criminals in the past year, according small business lobby group Isme. It says the survey results challenge recent public narratives about rising crime rates.

However, the one-third of business owners who have been victims of crime say they have been targeted more than once, a new survey has indicated.

The poll of 84 Isme members found 36 per cent of respondents had been targeted by criminals in the past year, of which 68 per cent said they were targeted more than once.

Antisocial behaviour was the most common offence cited, with 21 per cent of respondents indicating they had been affected by it. Some 17 per cent of SME owners said they had been affected by vandalism, while phishing attacks were mentioned by 15 per cent.

Isme said the costs are “considerable” for the 36 per cent of SMES targeted by crime. More than a quarter reported increased security costs, while 22 per cent said they are now dealing with higher insurance costs and 17 per cent said they had to make expensive alterations to their premises.

“It is encouraging that most SMEs avoided crime over the past year, but the reality for repeat victims is stark,” said Neil McDonnell, Isme chief executive. “These businesses are paying more for security, more for insurance, and losing valuable time and productivity.

Just under three-quarters of SME owners rate the performance of An Garda Síochána as adequate or very effective, but 85 per cent said they want more gardaí on the beat and three-quarters support tougher sentencing and increased CCTV coverage.

“SMEs are sending a clear message, they want more gardaí on the streets, tougher sentencing, and smarter use of technology like CCTV,” said Mr McDonnell.

“If repeat offenders are allowed to operate without consequence, the burden will keep falling on the businesses that can least afford it.”

