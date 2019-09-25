Neil Jordan’s film production company returns to profit

Accumulated profits at the film company co-owned by Irish movie director Neil Jordan increased last year by €69,218 to just under €2.8 million.

New accounts filed by Jordan’s Sunwind Enterprises Ltd show that it recorded the profit after sustaining a loss of €93,133 in 2017. It had current assets of €2.79 million, mainly made up of cash at the end of December last.

The two directors on the board of the company are Mr Jordan and his wife, Brenda Jordan. Its main place of business is at the Jordans’ Sorrento Terrace residence in Dalkey, and the company derives its income from the directing and production of films for TV and cinema.

The return to profit coincided with Jordan last year making his directorial comeback to the big screen with psychological thriller Greta, which starred Stephen Rea.

Before Greta, Jordan’s last major movie was the 2012 Byzantium starring Saorise Ronan and Gemma Arterton, which followed his success of overseeing the historical fiction drama, The Borgias.

Jordan shot three series of the drama starring Oscar winner Jeremy Irons, focusing on the fortunes of the 16th century Italian family.

He won an Oscar for the 1992 film The Crying Game for best screenplay. Other movie credits include The Butcher Boy, Interview with the Vampire, The Vampire Chronicles, Michael Collins and Ondine.