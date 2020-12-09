Now TV to sponsor Dublinbikes from 2021

Now TV is to become the next sponsor of Dublinbikes, with the Sky streaming service securing joint naming rights to the city’s public bike hire scheme in a deal worth €2.25 million over three years.

The commercial partnership was announced in Portobello by Dublin City Council and out-of-home advertising company JCDecaux on Wednesday, with the bikes and stations set to be branded as Now TV Dublinbikes (styled “NOW TV dublinbikes”) from January 19th, 2021.

Now TV marketing director Sarah Jennings said the company, a subsidiary of pay-TV giant and broadcaster Sky, was “really, really excited” by the opportunity to increase awareness of Now TV through the three-year deal.

“Sponsorships like this don’t come up every day,” she said.

Now TV, billed as a “no strings” on-demand service compared to standard pay-TV subscriptions, targets its monthly sport, entertainment and cinema passes at young, typically urban consumers who are often renters or otherwise “not in the frame of mind for a long-term subscription”, said Ms Jennings, who compared this flexibility with “the freedom to discover the city” offered by Dublinbikes.

While Sky does not release Irish user numbers for Now TV, the service is “at the highest level of customers we have had”, she added, since its launch in the Republic in 2017, while awareness of the brand has increased throughout a year of pandemic-assisted growth across the streaming market.

“We made a conscious decision to invest more in advertising this year,” Ms Jennings said. Although Now TV reduced its out-of-home marketing for a period as urban footfall and traffic plummeted earlier this year, it bumped up its spending on digital and television advertising as consumption of in-home entertainment surged, she added.

The Dublinbikes scheme, which was first introduced 11 years ago, has had two previous sponsors, Coca-Cola Zero and Just Eat. Sky’s deal comes as interest in cycling has been buoyed by Government advice to reserve public transport for necessary journeys.

New Dublinbikes app

The Now TV partnership will coincide with the launch of a new Dublinbikes app that will allow users to release a bike from their smartphone for the first time. Other new features are promised under a plan to modernise the scheme and make it more accessible.

“The Dublinbikes scheme has been a huge success since it was launched back in 2009 and continues to go from strength to strength,” said Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu.

“Cycling is getting more popular every day, especially since the onset of Covid-19, and Dublin City Council is keeping pace by continuing to roll out cycling infrastructure throughout the city.”

John Flanagan, Dublin City Council’s assistant chief executive and city engineer, said the Now TV sponsorship would help it “continue to improve and develop the scheme for the people of Dublin”, while JCDecaux Ireland managing director Joanne Grant said the company looked forward to working with Now TV on their plan to bring Dublinbikes to a wider audience.

There are currently 1,600 bikes available to hire under the scheme from 117 stations around Dublin. As of November 30th, it had 55,138 long-term subscribers, while more than 31 million journeys have been taken using the bikes since the scheme’s launch.

The average duration of the journeys so far this year is 17 minutes and almost all journeys – some 94 per cent – have been free, while use of the scheme since 2009 is estimated to have reduced carbon emissions by 8,014 tonnes.