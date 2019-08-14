Niall Horan pays himself €2.4m from two Irish companies

Mullingar native Niall Horan paid himself €2.4 million from his two Irish music firms last year.

New accounts filed by Horan’s Limerick-based Neon Haze Music Ltd and Jaredon Ltd show that the singer-songwriter – who turns 26 next month – earned the bumper salary after combined revenues surged to €6.1 million at the two music firms.

Horan set up Jaredon Ltd in June 2017 to help manage his solo career after his time with the One Direction. His debut solo album, Flicker, was released at the end of 2017.

Accounts for Jaredon show that the business had revenues of €4.6 million in the 17 months to the end of November last. Neon Haze meanwhile had €1.43 million in sales for the 12 months to the end of November last.

Jaredon

Horan paid himself €1.43 million from Jaredon Ltd over the 17 months and an additional $1.13 million (€1 million) from Neon Haze Music Ltd over the 12-month period.

The combined €2.4 million in pay from the two firms is down on the $2.994 million Horan received in pay from Neon Haze Music Ltd in 2017.

The combined cash pile at the two companies was €3.76 million at the end of last November.