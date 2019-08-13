Johnny Sexton sees profits rise at management company

Accumulated profits at the management company owned by Ireland and Leinster rugby player Johnny Sexton rose last year to €1.84 million.

Sexton’s JAS Management and Promotions Ltd recorded profits of €245,875 in the 12 months to the end of September 30th last. It represents an eight fold increase on the modest profits of €28,719 recorded in 2017.

Sexton is a member of the board of the company with his wife Laura and aggregate pay to directors last year decreased from €150,864 to €114,587.

Commercial ventures

Sexton, who turned 34 last month, is currently training with the Irish rugby squad as they prepare for a tilt at the upcoming Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Sexton set up his corporate entity in 2010 and is one of a number of rugby players with their own management companies to handle earnings from commercial ventures such as sponsorships and image rights.

Sexton’s off-field commercial deals are currently handled by Conor Ridge’s Horizon Sports.