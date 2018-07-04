Netflix trials ‘Ultra HD’ subscription service in Europe

Netflix is reportedly trialling a new subscription service which would allow up to four devices to receive Ultra HD video and audio streaming simultaneously.

The online streaming service, which hiked prices in Ireland late last year, has reportedly rolled out the new offering to users in Italy.

The news was first reported by the technology blog Tutto Android, which said some users were being encouraged to sign up for the “Ultra” package for a price of between €16.99 and €19.99. Users in other European countries also reported being invited to sign up for the new service.

Commenting on the various reports, a spokeswoman for the company in Ireland said Netflix continually tested out new features.

“In this case, we are testing slightly different price points and features to better understand how consumers value Netflix. Not everyone will see this test and we may not ever offer the specific price points or features included in this test,” the spokeswoman said.

Netflix, whose market capitalisation briefly surpassed that of the Walt Disney company earlier this year to become the most valuable media company in the US, raised the cost for two of its three main subscription plans in Ireland last October.

As a result of that, the company’s two-screen plan increased by €1 to €10.99 a month, while the cost of its four-screen plan rose by €2 to €13.99 a month.