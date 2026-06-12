France followed to World Cup by home politics after Kylian Mbappé’s swipe at far right

“If there’s one wish I have, it’s for you to ask my players about the opponents, about football,” Didier Deschamps told journalists after announcing France’s World Cup squad. “I understand that you might feel obliged to ask other questions, but they’re not there to answer them.”

Deschamps has found himself batting away questions about off-pitch matters beyond his scope before his final tournament as head coach. He has sought to protect his players from media scrutiny while insisting they are anything but sheltered from the wider political issues surrounding this tournament.

“The geopolitical situation is complex,” Deschamps said, “but that doesn’t make it a taboo subject. We talk about everything, whether it’s the players among themselves or between us.”

The 57-year-old was also asked about Kylian Mbappé’s criticism of the far right in an interview with Vanity Fair last month. In advance of next year’s presidential elections in France, the Real Madrid forward reiterated his criticism of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party. “I know what it means and what consequences it can have for my country when people like them come to power,” the France captain said.

Deschamps defended Mbappé’s decision to continue speaking out: “You have freedom of expression, and so do my players. I’m not going to tell them not to speak. They are well aware that there are sensitive topics, they are citizens.” However, he added that he would “never” comment on the subject himself.

“There might be pros and cons, but what I’m interested in is Kylian, who he is and the footballer he is,” Deschamps went on. “But he is also a citizen, who is allowed to feel affected. It will spark debate but he’d be criticised either way, whether he speaks out or not. The only judgment I will make is based on what happens on the pitch.”

Mbappé is the latest in a distinguished line of France players to have taken on the far right. Zinedine Zidane famously called on voters to reject Jean-Marie Le Pen in the second round of the 2002 presidential election, describing his party as one “which does not correspond to France’s values”. Lilian Thuram was even more vocal in his opposition to Le Pen, who repeatedly attacked the national team over the diverse origins of its players.

French defender Lilian Thuram jumps to control the ball next to Dutch forward Ruud van Nistelrooy during a Euro 2008 match. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

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Les Bleus’ vocal opposition emerged again during Euro 2024. The tournament had coincided with parliamentary snap elections in France, called by Emmanuel Macron shortly after the National Rally came out on top in that year’s European elections.

It was Marcus Thuram, Lilian’s son, who first urged his fellow citizens to “fight daily” against the far right in the build-up to the election. In a press conference a few days later, Mbappé said he agreed with his team-mate and warned against voting for the “extremes” who were “at the gates of power”.

Le Pen’s party slipped to third in the parliamentary election’s runoff round, behind a coalition of left-wing parties and one consisting of Macron allies. The result, a few days before the semi-final against Spain, was celebrated by several France players on social media.

Mbappé’s most recent comments drew ambivalent responses from the rest of the French football landscape, however. “Politics isn’t my thing,” his former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Presnel Kimpembe told the radio station RTL. “It’s not a matter of being scared or otherwise. Everyone is entitled to think and to say what they want, but you do have to think about it.”

Didier Deschamps said he will not stop his players from expressing their private opinions. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Others have accused the forward of creating a needless distraction before the tournament. The World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry, a pundit for the radio station RMC, argued that the comments could “create issues and tensions”. Although the former striker conceded that Mbappé’s statement was “courageous”, he lamented the “consequences” it could have for the France team.

That sentiment was echoed by Michel Platini, who told RTL that Mbappé should stay politically neutral as France’s captain. “You are playing for all French people,” Platini said. “Once you take a stand, you fall out with half of the world.” So far, Mbappé has opted against following their advice.

This tournament does not coincide with a national election but next year’s presidential vote looms large. The presumptive National Rally nominee, Jordan Bardella, has a clear lead in every poll and appears to be the favourite to be elected as Macron’s successor.

Despite Deschamps’s request, it will be difficult for Les Bleus to skirt around political questions, whether it comes to issues back home or those surrounding the United States, where they have made Boston their base. Mbappé, as the team’s de facto spokesperson, will be aware that his appearances will be eagerly scrutinised for reasons beyond his on-pitch displays. – Guardian

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