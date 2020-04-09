Irish Times cuts senior manager and editor pay by up to 30%

The Irish Times has announced a temporary pay cut of up to 30 per cent for higher paid managers and editors in the group as part of a series of immediate cost reduction measures.

The pay cuts of between 10 and 30 per cent will apply for a three-month period as the news group manages the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis.

Other salaries in the group will be maintained with the support of the Government subsidy scheme, the company told staff on Thursday.

Reduced working hours may be required in some cases, and a recruitment freeze has been introduced across the organisation.

Executive and non-executive directors of the Irish Times DAC and the Irish Times Trust have waived their fees for six months, while the chairmen of the company and the trust have waived their salaries for this period.

Irish Times managing director Liam Kavanagh said the impact of coronavirus was “very significant” and had led to a decline in revenues, particularly in advertising.

Mr Kavanagh welcomed the introduction of the Government’s employment subsidy scheme, but said it would not be enough to compensate alone for the loss of revenue.

Media cuts

The move follows pay cuts across most other Irish news media outlets, including the publisher of the Business Post, radio group Communicorp and Journal Media, which also closed down its business site Fora.

Certain employees of Independent News & Media have also taken a pay cut, while regional group Iconic Newspapers has temporarily laid off some staff and made a small number redundant.

It is on track to be a difficult 2020 for Irish media, despite a recent surge in news audiences, as many advertisers have suspended or cancelled spending. Last week, marketing group Core forecast that advertising revenues across the Irish market would plunge 30 per cent this year.