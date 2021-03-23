Irish Examiner introduces subscription service for digital content

The Irish Examiner on Tuesday introduced a subscription service for its digital content.

The publication, which is owned by The Irish Times Group, said the move followed investment in content, resources and new technology over the past 18 months, much of which was implemented while staff work remotely due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Irish Examiner is the latest media publication to introduce a subscription model moving away from reliance on declining print revenues.

Subscription packages begin at a discounted introductory offer of €1.50 per week rising to €13 per week for bundles which include daily home delivery of the print edition.

The launch coincides with a marketing campaign – Know What’s Really Happening and published across print, digital, social and radio mediums.

Making the announcement, Irish Examiner managing director Majella Gallagher said: “Over the last 18 months, the Irish Examiner has invested significantly in content, resources and in technology to support digital subscriptions.”

“As a result, we have seen significant growth in our digital readership on web, mobile and app and we now have more readers than at any time in our long history.

“The new digital subscription service will complement our home delivery service, which was launched in 2019, and is part of a planned strategy to build a direct relationship with our readers.”

Irish Examiner editor Tom Fitzpatrick said the move was an important step for the publication. “For 180 years the Irish Examiner has brought its readers the news, holding power to account and setting the agenda as a vital part of our community,” he said.

“As more readers come to us for that content online, we have spent the last 12 months redesigning and launching a new website and apps, as well as investing in digital journalism.

“The launch of digital subscriptions is an important next step in our growth, recognising the value placed on trusted journalism and the work of our brilliant staff,” he said.

Customers can subscribe here.