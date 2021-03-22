Prime Time adds Sarah McInerney and Fran McNulty as presenters

RTÉ journalists Sarah McInerney and Fran McNulty will join Miriam O’Callaghan on the Prime Time presenting team from April 6th, when a “brand-new look” for the programme and studio will be unveiled, the broadcaster said on Monday.

Ms McInerney, who co-hosts Drivetime on RTÉ Radio 1 on weekdays, will present alongside Ms O’Callaghan on Tuesday nights, while Mr McNulty, previously agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent for RTÉ News and a former Prime Time reporter, will co-present with Ms O’Callaghan on Thursday nights.

Richard Downes, the recently appointed editor of RTÉ’s current affairs flagship, said the new presenters reinforced “a talented team committed to staying at the very heart of public debate in Ireland and being your guide to the truth through the maze of spin and fake news”.

The pair are a permanent replacement for David McCullagh, who moved to present the RTÉ Six-One news bulletin last autumn, and their appointment follows a period in which Prime Time journalists Louise Byrne and Mark Coughlan served as regular presenters.

Prime Time has seen its audiences increase during the pandemic, with an average of 341,000 watching each Tuesday and Thursday night on RTÉ One throughout 2021.