BAI launches sustainability network for broadcasting sector

The broadcasting regulator has launched a new sustainability network for broadcasters and their supply chains to encourage green, inclusive and economically resilient practices in the Irish sector.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) said the voluntary network was established to “inspire” the Irish broadcasting sector to develop their own plan based on the UN’s sustainability development goals (SDGs).

“Irish broadcasters have an opportunity to play a unique role in the promotion of the SDGs and in shaping a sustainable future, both within their own organisations, and through their content and programming,” said the authority’s chief executive Michael O’Keeffe.

The initiative was launched on Wednesday by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin, who said companies in the sector had an opportunity “to create significant and meaningful changes” by addressing challenges such as gender inequality, climate change and human rights.

“These changes have the potential to not only improve their own workplace but also positively influence society via their programming,” Ms Martin said.

The steering group behind the network included representatives of the BAI, RTÉ, TG4, Wireless, Communicorp, Craol, Flirt FM, Beat FM, Screen Producers Ireland, Screen Ireland, the Radio Kerry group and South East Radio.