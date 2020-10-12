BAI launches strategy statement for period longer than it hopes to exist

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has launched a public consultation on its draft strategy statement for 2021-2023, a period in which the broadcasting regulator said it expected to be dissolved.

Chairman Pauric Travers said the dissolution and the transfer of its functions to a new Media Commission, which will also regulate online content, would probably happen within the lifetime of the strategy. The new organisation was announced by the previous government in January after BAI campaigned for an extension of its role.

The changes to media regulation will also see the transposition of the EU’s audiovisual media services directive into Irish law.

“This new strategy statement will guide BAI during a time of change and, while it is for a three-year period, the authority is aware that it may not be required for the full three years,” Prof Travers said.

The strategy statement covers areas of BAI focus such as diversity and plurality, innovation and sectoral sustainability and “empowering audiences”, which includes the promotion of media literacy. The deadline for responses to the document, which the BAI has published on its website, is noon on November 11th.