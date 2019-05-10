National Lottery to renew journalism awards sponsorship

The National Lottery is to sponsor the annual NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards for a further three years.

Tim Vaughan, former editor of the Irish Examiner, will this year take up the role of chair of the judging panel for the awards, which take place in November.

There are 26 categories in the awards including best scoop, best headline and journalist of the year, along with awards recognising reporting in areas such as politics, crime, business, sport, foreign news, feature writing and showbiz across tabloid and broadsheet titles. Three new categories to be included this year are best use of video, podcast of the year and best news website or app.

“Despite the challenges journalism is under, there’s really outstanding work being done across the newspaper sector, week in, week out,” Mr Vaughan said.

NewsBrands represents the print media industry, and in recent years has lobbied for reform of Ireland’s defamation laws, and a reduction in VAT on print newspaper sales.

Vincent Crowley, NewsBrands’ chairman, said the organisation was “delighted” to welcome Mr Vaughan to the judging panel.

“Tim’s vast experience, knowledge and integrity will be of great benefit to the entire judging process,” he said.

Work eligible for consideration in this year’s awards must have been published between July 1st, 2018, and June 30th of this year in a NewsBrands member title.