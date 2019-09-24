Sterling rallies, stocks slip on Supreme Court ruling

Sterling extended gains on Tuesday while euro zone stocks tumbled after Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that British prime minister Boris Johnson had acted unlawfully when he advised Queen Elizabeth to suspend Parliament this month.

The British currency gained as much as 0.3 per cent against the euro to 88.06 pence and up nearly 0.5 per cent versus the dollar to $1.2491. Stocks tumbled however on the back of the stronger pound.

British gilt yields rose following the decision, dragging safe-haven German bond yields higher.

British government bond futures fell to a session low of 133.12, down 60 ticks on the day, while 10-year gilt yields rose 3 basis points on the day to 0.585 per cent.

“This is a win for the pro-remain side and suggests it will be harder for the government to push a no-deal brexit before the end of October,” said Chris Graham, senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank in London.

London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 hit its day low as sterling rallied after the ruling. A JPMorgan’s index tracking UK stocks that make their revenue at home hit their day highs on the news. – Reuters