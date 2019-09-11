Hong Kong exchange makes offer for London Stock Exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges made a surprise offer for London Stock Exchange Group, valuing one of Europe’s largest exchanges at £29.6 billion (€33.17 billion).

“Bringing HKEX and LSEG together will redefine global capital markets for decades to come,” HKEX chief executive Charles Li said in a statement Wednesday.

“Both businesses have great brands, financial strength and proven growth track records.”

The bid comes after LSE agreed to snap up Refinitiv in a $27 billion (€24.48 billion) blockbuster deal just weeks ago, betting on a future dominated by data as the three-century-old exchange seeks to extend its global reach. – Bloomberg