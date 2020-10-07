Glen Dimplex appoints Paris businesswomen to supervisory board

Irish heating and electrical goods manufacturer Glen Dimplex has appointed two French businesswomen to its supervisory board, which oversees the Glen Dimplex Group on behalf of its shareholders.

Cecile Helme-Guizon spent ten years in audit and transaction Services at PwC and has had a successful international career in a number of retail sectors including electrical, DIY, furniture, health & beauty and general merchandise. She has held executive positions at Kingfisher and Darty, and non-executive director roles in large listed companies Manitou, Antalis and Sequana.

Sophie le Tanneur has 20 years of international management experience in top-tier fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies Colgate and L’Oréal, and in 2011 she founded an advisory firm specialising in change and innovation management for consumer-driven businesses and retailers.

Both of the appointees are Paris-based.

“These two distinguished businesswomen have broad international experience in retail and consumer knowledge, and they bring great diversity of perspective to the board,” said chairman of the Glen Dimplex supervisory board and company founder Martin Naughton.