Edwards to create 120 jobs in Dublin as part of $7.5m investment

Edwards, a Sussex-headquartered vacuum engineering company which provides services and solutions to the semiconductor industry, is to create up to 120 jobs in Dublin as part of a $7.5 million (€6.4 million) investment.

The company is establishing a service technology centre in Blanchardstown that is essentially a remanufacturing operation designed to recycle used products and deliver them back to customers to full specification.

The new 4,000m2 facility will use advanced automation and data solutions to disassemble, clean, inspect, repair, replace and reassemble vacuum pumps and abatement equipment.

Edwards, which is part of the Nasdaq-listed Atlas Copco Group, is focused on the design, manufacture and support of high tech vacuum and exhaust management equipment. The company employs almost 6,000 people globally.

“Our new Dublin site will become a flagship facility in our global network of service technology centres, utilising advanced automation and data analysis to support the safe, productive and environmentally sustainable manufacturing of semiconductors in Ireland and across Europe, ” said Troy Metcalf, president, Edwards semiconductor services.

The new investment is supported by IDA Ireland.