Kerrygold to lose its lustre? T5 postpones its plans and the future is great

Serious tensions have emerged between Ornua, the farming co-op that owns Kerrygold, and listed dairy group Glanbia, which owns 25 per cent of Ornua, over Glanbia’s decision to launch a new dairy brand that Irish farmers fear may erode Kerrygold’s gilded position in the US market. Mark Paul has the details.

T5 Oil & Gas, an Africa-focused exploration company founded by a group of Tullow Oil veterans, has postponed plans for a Dublin and London stock market flotation and is considering a back-up option of selling a stake in itself to a strategic investor in the wake of a slump in oil prices in recent weeks. Joe Brennan reports.

California’s top legal official says environmental reports on Irish group Ecocem’s plans for a factory in San Francisco Bay violate state laws, reports Barry O’Halloran.

Data analytics may be an increasingly important tool for Irish businesses, but new research claims difficulty in recruiting the right expertise could hold companies back, writes Ciara O’Brien.

Irish fintech Rubicoin has secured a further €3 million in funding from new and existing investors, including well-known investment advice group the Motley Fool. Charlie Taylor reports.

Olive Keogh tells us that start-up Hidden Heroes aims to help parents get their children to eat more vegetables.

The head of UK cyberscurity tells Mark Hilliard that less fear and more trnasparency is the key to fighting cybercrime.

Is anyone on the side of the robots? John Holden finds that all the generations are sceptical about AI and machine learning.

Karlin Lillington has seen the future and it’s great.

Our latest Inside Business podcast hears about the upcoming Mediacon, our innovation awards and, of course, Brexit.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.