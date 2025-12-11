New data centres and their grid connections, and SuperValu exits getaway breaks

SuperValu is exiting its long-standing Getaway Breaks programme, which is part of its Real Rewards customer loyalty scheme. Photograph: Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.

The Commission for the Regulation of Utilities will press ahead with controversial plans to demand that new data centres must supply electricity to homes and businesses in return for power grid connections, it has emerged. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Ireland’s largest nursing home groups,mostly now in foreign ownership, posted a fourth straight year of losses in 2024 as they continued to pay the price for a flurry of deals completed before interest rates spiked, a continuing gap in Government funding for beds in private and public facilities, and rising running costs. Joe Brennan reports on the financial state of the sector.

Has AI buried the metaverse? Ciara O’Brien offers a view in her tech column.

Irish retailer SuperValu will exit its long-standing Getaway Breaks programme, which was previously run in partnership with travel company Digibreaks and operated as part of its Real Rewards customer loyalty programme. Hugh Dooley has the details.

Energia Group’s earnings declined by more than a fifth in the six months to September, just before French private equity firm Ardian agreed to buy the all-Ireland power company in an estimated €2.5 billion deal. Joe Brennan reports.

RTÉ executives were in front of an Oireachtas committee yesterday, with talk of its downsizing featuring prominently. But while some politicians cheer RTÉ’s reduction in size, it rather misses the bigger point, writes Cantillon.

Cantillon also offers a view on Ireland’s vicious housing circle, which involves high costs and high rents.

Switching to EVs can reduce emissions for Irish businesses without breaking the bank, writes Neil Briscoe in our weekly technology feature.

Ciara O’Brien’s tech review road tests Orbit x Glasses – a tag that helps you find your spectacles.

Our Innovator to Watch this week is an Irish AI start-up that aims to cut hiring time by weeks.