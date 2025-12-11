Ireland

Have your say: Are you worried about energy bills this winter?

People in Ireland are facing a winter without energy bill subsidies

Have you seen an increase in your energy bills? Illustration: Dean Ruxton
Customers are facing a winter of energy bills without Government subsidies this year amid ongoing high prices for gas and electricity throughout the colder months.

We’d like to hear from you about your experiences with energy bills. Are you concerned about energy costs this winter?

Have you had to budget to account for rising bills, change provider or seek to moderate your usage? How much was your most recent bill?

Do heat and electricity bills account for a significant proportion of your household budget?

You can share your experience using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less and include a phone number for verification purposes only.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

