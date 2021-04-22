KBC recoups cash, groundbreaking projects and how to upskill yourself

Belgian financial services giant KBC Group is poised to release about €1 billion of expensive capital tied up in its Irish operation as it sells its loans and deposits to exit the market, according to an analysis by a European brokerage. Joe Brennan has the details.

An Post is to bring forward its target of achieving net-zero emissions to 2030, and is on track to halve its emissions by 2025 from a 2009 baseline, according to its latest sustainability report. Kevin O’Sullivan reports.

Some 29 groundbreaking projects, focused on areas that include sub-sea robotic drilling and the use of artificial intelligence-driven drones to detect drug smuggling, are to receive a combined €95 million in State funding over the next three years. Charlie Taylor reports.

In her weekly column Karlin Lillington warns us that vaccine passports are more difficult than they appear as Mark Paul reports Trinity College biochemist Luke O’Neill saying it is ‘sensible’ to sign up to EU green certs to facilitate tourism.

Resident sage Cantillon wonders whether the closure of Carphone Warehouse’s outlets is a harbinger of things to come for retail and ponders a tale of two Pasc(h)als.

Ciara O’Brien revies the Irish-designed OneSonic wireless earphones.

Ken Early of The Irish Times and Second Captains and Andrew Doyle, owner of Shelbourne Football Club, join Ciarán Hancock on the Inside Business podcast to discuss the shambles that is the European Super League.

Thinking of a career change? Ciara O’Brien has some courses in mind that could give you an edge.

Columnist Chris Horn tells us that we are at another watershed moment for the Irish economy.

What Formula One mostly is, these days, is a source of data. Colossal amounts of data. Neil Briscoe looks at its deal with Amazon.

