An Post aiming for net-zero emissions by 2030

An Post is to bring forward its target of achieving net-zero emissions to 2030, and is on track to halve its emissions by 2025 from a 2009 baseline, according to its latest sustainability report.

Its 2020 achievements include “zero-emissions postal deliveries” extended beyond Dublin to city centres in Waterford and Kilkenny; setting up An Post Green Hub – a one-stop shop to enable citizens to live more sustainable lives – and operating Ireland’s largest EV fleet: 1,012 electric vehicles and 110 electric trikes.

In addition to using 100 per cent renewable energy in its buildings, it has achieved zero waste to landfill for the third consecutive year, water usage was cut by 31 per cent compared to 2019 and a new sustainable procurement policy which audits suppliers in relation to the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Climate and sustainability

An Post’s 2030 climate and sustainability commitments include supporting 30,000 homeowners to retrofit their homes; having 2,000 electric vehicles by 2022; and €100 million of capital expenditure on sustainability by 2025.

To mark publication of its second sustainability report and World Earth Day on Thursday, An Post has issued new “For People, For Planet” stamps, echoing the UN call to promote awareness of the global climate challenge and sustainability.

“As one of the largest employers, maintaining one of the largest fleets and with the largest retail network in the country, An Post’s sustainability objectives are to focus on leading the way in making sustainable living commonplace in Ireland, ” its chief executive David McRedmond said.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Transport Eamon Ryan said An Post’s decision to bring forward its net zero emission target to 2030 was a visionary step.

“It marks the company’s awareness of the impacts and urgency of climate change and demonstrates courage and commitment in pursuing Ireland’s sustainability goals,” he added.

An Post was living up to its role as one of Ireland’s SDG champions “and sets an excellent example for other semi-State organisations to follow”.

Carbon emission

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton, who has responsibility for An Post, said the report demonstrated its commitment to measuring what matters, and to setting stretching targets which would make a real difference.

“An Post’s halving of carbon emission by 2025 makes it a champion of real sustainable delivery in the commercial sector.”

Mr McRedmond said the response of An Post’s staff to the Covid-19 pandemic, which cost the company €50 million, “demonstrated, better than any report or statistic, a deep commitment to sustainable living: to look after our most vulnerable, to stand with the elderly, to unite communities in solidarity with the State, and to deliver an essential infrastructure to every home, community, town and city in our country”.

“My own commitment to [the] decent work [SDG]has been forged by the great employees in An Post and by their unions. The right to a decent job with good terms and conditions is fundamental to a sustainable society,” he added.