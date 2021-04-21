Johnny Ronan secures permission for Cherrywood scheme

Developer Johnny Ronan has secured planning permission for the construction of a mixed-use development in Cherrywood, south Dublin, which will include 198 build-to-rent apartments.

The Ronan Group said permission had been obtained from Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for the project at Town Centre 3 (TC3), which will also consist of 12,151sq m of office space and 1,431sq m of café and restaurant space.

The project will be situated within the Cherrywood development between Cabinteely and Loughlinstown. It will be next to Brides Glen Luas stop and will have motorway access to the M50 and M11, as well as the Dart.

Cherrywood is the largest single urban development project in Ireland and will eventually be home to about 25,000 people.

The Ronan Group said the development was “the first step” in its residential pipeline in Cherrywood, which will ultimately deliver a new 1.3 million sq ft neighbourhood, with 800,000sq ft of office space and more than 900 built-to-rent apartments.

The TC3 site extends to just over 13 acres and is adjacent to another proposed Ronan Group development at Lehaunstown, a 40-acre greenfield site, which the group said could ultimately deliver more than 1,500 residential homes.

Gavin Wyley, head of residential at Ronan Group, said: “We are delighted to have received planning permission for this exciting development and we look forward to creating a sustainable and liveable community in Cherrywood.

“This development will provide much-needed homes and residents will have access to some of the best amenities in Ireland, with enviable transport links including Luas, Dart and M50 and M11 motorways all nearby.

“At a time of severe national need for housing, Ronan Group is delivering premium homes across Dublin, including at Spencer Place, Dublin’s first purpose-designed built-to-rent scheme, which incorporates 464 apartments and 93 co-living units, with first class amenities.”