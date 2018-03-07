Inside Business: ‘You’d struggle to find an Englishman’ in Cheltenham hotels next week

Inside Business is a regular podcast from The Irish Times. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, on Android, on Stitcher - or wherever you find podcasts.

This week it’s our regular Business of Sport section, and due to popular demand, we’ve devoted the entire episode to sport. For that, we’re joined again by Mick O’Keeffe of Teneo PSG.

Inside Business: The Business of Sport

Cheltenham Festival, taking place next week, is the fourth-largest sporting event in the UK, with a quarter of a million attendees - a figure swelled by an annual influx of Irish racing enthusiasts.

Ciarán Hancock and Mick O’Keeffe talk to Ian Renton, managing director of Cheltenham, about the success of the festival, the potential problems posed by Brexit, and the importance of the green contingent.

They’re joined by our own resident racing expert Barry O’Halloran who shares a few tips for next week’s races.

Ciarán and Mick also discuss the major sport business themes of the month, including the GAA’s ban on gambling sponsorship, the impact of a Six Nations home game on local business and stadium naming rights.