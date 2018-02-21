Inside Business podcast: Are ‘vulture funds’ part of the solution?

Inside Business is a regular podcast from The Irish Times. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, on Android, on Stitcher - or wherever you find podcasts.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is to ask the Central Bank for its views on the “legal and regulatory environment” protecting customers, as Permanent TSB looks to sell off €3.7 billion of defaulting loans to a so-called vulture fund.

On today’s Inside Business podcast, Ross Maguire founder of New Beginning joins Cliff Taylor and Ciarán Hancock to discuss how Irish banks have allowed non-performing loans to pile up since the economic crash, why they need them off their books and the role that vulture funds could play in solving the problem.

But first Peter Hamilton brings us a round-up of the week’s business news, including the withdrawal of Philip Lane’s name from the race for the ECB presidency and the news that a second Jamie Oliver restaurant is on the way for Dublin, in contrast with the TV chef’s UK fortunes.