Start-up hubs receive combined €8.24m in Covid grants

Dogpatch Labs in Dublin and the Republic of Work in Cork are among a number of start-up hubs and enterprise centres to receive State grants of up to €150,000 each from a fund aimed at supporting budding entrepreneurs.

Overall, the Government has announced a combined €8.24 million in funding for 95 enterprise centres under the fund. Other hubs to receive grants include the Guinness Enterprise Centre and Fumbally Exchange, both in Dublin, Arclabs in Waterford and Ludgate Hub in Cork.

Enterprise centres and start-up hubs in every county in the Republic have received funding of between €10,000 and €150,000 under the €12 million fund, which was first announced in August.

The funding is intended to help hubs continue to offer services to local businesses, many of whom have been impacted by the Covid crisis.

In order to be considered eligible for the fund, centres - which can be for profit or not - must be headquartered in Ireland and provide rented accommodation space to enterprise and other supports and services through programmes offered. Applicants also need to be able to demonstrate they require funding to cover operational costs over the next six-to-twelve months.

“Over the past 20 years, enterprise centres have provided important infrastructure for entrepreneurs and are an essential part of the start-up ecosystem across Ireland. The centres, many of which are regionally based, provide space, connectivity, mentoring and support to start-up founders and teams, helping them to scale internationally,” said Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon.

“The funding announced today through Enterprise Ireland will ensure that the enterprise centres, many of whom have been negatively impacted by Covid-19, can sustain their businesses, pivot and further develop their services to support the next wave of Irish start-up companies,” she added.