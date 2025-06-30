Dublin’s Independent House earmarked for student housing under new plan

A rendering of the proposed student housing at Independent House on Middle Abbey Street in Dublin. Image: 3D Design Bureau

Dublin City Council has given the green light to British developer Summix for a nine storey student accommodation block on the former site of the Independent Newspapers HQ on Middle Abbey Street in Dublin.

In granting planning permission, the council said it “welcomes and supports the restoration and adaptation of the vacant protected structures to provide high quality professionally managed student accommodation”.

The Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) application comprises a 316 student bed-space scheme and is made up of 272 rooms in 42 clusters ranging from five bed spaces to nine bed spaces at Independent House at 87 to 93 Middle Abbe Street.

The council concluded that “the development provides a significant opportunity to restore and reuse these vacant protected structures with significant frontage to Middle Abbey Street”.

The planner’s report found that “the activity generated from the use along with the secondary retail uses will increase footfall and activity in this area and overall improve the vitality of this area of the north city centre”.

The council planner noteed “the proposed regeneration of Williams Lane is a positive planning gain that will revitalise the connection between Prince’s Street and Middle Abbey Street”.

The student spaces are to be used as short term lets during student holiday periods.

Summix advisor in Ireland, Steve Cassidy on Monday said his company welcomes the decision.

Mr Cassidy said: “We are excited to deliver much-needed, high-quality accommodation in this key central location. The scheme thoughtfully combines the sensitive restoration of the site’s protected structures with the delivery of new, purpose-built homes to the rear.

“Once complete, the development will make a meaningful contribution to the ongoing regeneration of the area and aligns strongly with the Government’s recently announced initiative to revitalise Dublin’s city centre,” he added.

As part of the scheme the original printing hall to the rear is also to be preserved and used for cultural and community uses.

The planning application comes almost one year after Summix Capital purchased Independent House from Penney’s owner, Primark, in a deal understood to be worth about €9m.

The building closed in the early 2000s and has been vacant for more than two decades.

In a submission, chief executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said “the benefits of bringing active uses to the nationally significant Independent House, and Emerald Chambers, the interventions to which are generally acceptable, will have a positive benefit to the north inner city, on one of its most prominent streets.”