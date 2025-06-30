Ireland may sign up for pooling and sharing access to military transport aircraft

Minister for Defence Simon Harris said the C-295M military transport variant aircraft would 'enable the Air Corps to provide a wide range of services'. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The Republic is considering signing up to an European initiative which involves countries “pooling and sharing” military transport aircraft.

The move would allow the Republic access to large strategic heavy-lift aircraft owned by other countries.

However, the State would also have to be prepared to provide other countries with access to a new €60 million transport aircraft which is expected to be delivered to the Air Corps in September.

Minister for Defence Simon Harris said any such arrangement, if entered into, would involve the State contributing to the shared pool and offering other partner countries access to its new transport aircraft for specific numbers of hours.

The then government in December 2022 awarded a contract to aircraft manufacturer Airbus for a military transport plane –known as a C-295M – at a cost of €59 million.

It would be used, for example, to repatriate citizens from war zones or trouble spots abroad as well as for regular military operations.

The new aircraft is scheduled to be delivered to the Defence Forces in September.

However, critics say the aircraft, which can accommodate up to 70 passengers, is too small and would lack sufficient capacity to repatriate a large number of Irish citizens who had to be evacuated suddenly from a war zone.

They have also argued that the aircraft would not have the same range or speed as a larger jet.

Mr Harris said the C-295M military transport variant aircraft was versatile and would provide a dedicated asset to support Defence Forces’ military airlift transport requirements as well as provide a wide contingent capability.

He said the aircraft would “enable the Air Corps to provide a wide range of services including logistics support and transport of troops and equipment, medical evacuation and air ambulance, Special Operations Forces operations and a general utility role”.

Mr Harris also signalled in an answer to a written parliamentary question last week that the State could join a European initiative which could provide access to larger aircraft operated by other countries.

“There is a pooling and sharing option through the European multinational initiative known as the European Air Transport Command. In order to avail of this airlift exchange programme Ireland must contribute a logistical airframe capable of providing common airlift/freighter flight hours. The forthcoming delivery of the C-295M military transport aircraft would allow Ireland to access this pooling and sharing option and utilise hours on larger strategic heavy-lift aircraft in exchange for Ireland contributing to the shared pool by offering partner nations hours on the C-295M military transport aircraft,” he told Fianna Fáil’s Cormac Devlin.

Mr Harris said “consideration is being given to Ireland joining this [European Air Transport Command] initiative”.

He said this would “provide the State with access to larger strategic airlift platforms should the need arise ... but without the associated costs of ownership and operation.”

The proposal could mean the Government faces further criticism from those who would see the initiative as another move away from neutrality.

Opposition parties are already strongly opposed to Government plans to remove the so-called triple lock which stipulates that moves to deploy Irish forces abroad must be backed by the Cabinet, Oireachtas and United Nations Security Council.

Last week Mr Harris said the State was to sign up to a significant new EU defence initiative that will allow member states to jointly procure military equipment.

The EU regulation, known as Security Action for Europe (Safe), relaxes procurement rules for defence purchases and allows countries to work together to develop and acquire military capacities.