Galway medtech’s award-winning innovation is a US hit

Galway-based medical technology company Atlantic Therapeutics, winner of the 2019 Irish Times Innovation of the Year award, has successfully introduced its Innovo device in the US.

The device is similar in style and feel to a pair of cycling shorts and works by strengthening and rebuilding the pelvic floor muscles.

The Innovo device is a non-invasive, long-lasting solution to bladder weakness and other disorders associated with pelvic floor muscle problems.

One third of women and one-in-10 men suffer from urinary incontinence, primarily due to weakened pelvic floor muscles. The condition often goes untreated and unreported due to embarrassment and the stigma felt by patients.

Danny Forde, the company’s global product manager, said: “People have been spending more time at home, they had more time on their hands so we’ve seen a pretty positive reception during the course of the lockdown.”

With “thousands” of sales already secured in the US since it started selling there in March, the company’s growth plans are focused on that continent, viewed as the “big prize” according to Mr Forde. “We’re at a stage as a company where we have a pretty good understanding of our customers and it’s about continuing to refine that and generate a high level of brand awareness.”

He was speaking as The Irish Times launched its awards for 2020 with applications now invited.

This year, the awards will recognise innovations and bright ideas brought to market between January 1st, 2019 and May 30th of this year “due to the inspiring response of many businesses to the Covid-19 crisis, and their ability to adapt to the changing needs of public bodies and private consumers”.

Alongside the five award categories covering sustainability, IT and fintech, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and design, and the wide-ranging new frontiers category, a special award will also be given to one of the 15 finalists for social innovation.

“Social innovation has never been so critical, with the importance of the community evident during the Covid-19 crisis,” The Irish Times’ Innovation editor Michael McAleer said.

The awards, which are free to enter, are in their 11th year. Finalists will present in front of a high-profile final judging panel, with their innovations featured in The Irish Times and prizes include an executive education programme at the UCD Michael Smurfit School of business. Previous winners include Aid:Tech, Kastus and Arralis, which have gone on to secure major investment and commercial success.