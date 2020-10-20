INM investigation, mandatory pension stalls again and streaming wars

The High Court inspectors investigating a series of matters at Independent News & Media have written to its former directors asking them if material passed by former chairman Leslie Buckley to businessman Denis O’Brien constituted inside information, and “if not, why not”, reports Mark Paul.

Irish telcom companies say they could accelerate the rollout of 5G nationwide if they are given tax relief on buying mobile spectrum licences. Charlie Taylor reports.

The Government’s plan to introduce mandatory private pensions for all workers above a certain income limit by 2022 looks likely to be delayed yet again, a pensions expert has said. Fiona Reddan has the details.

Ryanair, Aer Lingus, Bus Éireann, Eir and Vodafone have been ranked among the worst Irish organisations for customer service during the Covid crisis, writes Charlie Taylor.

IT solutions company PlanNet21, writes Charlie Taylor, has said it is eying other acquisitions after buying rival business eCom for an undisclosed sum.

Media columnist Laura Slattery reckons it will not be peace on earth amongst the giant streaming companies at Christmas.

Cantillon tells us that Glenveagh is attracting growing hedge-fund interest and warns that ‘essential’ retailers need to tread carefully.

Dominic Coyle’s tackles a question on Fair Deal while Joanne Hunt finds out what to consider if an older person or loved one needs care at home.

Patrick Hogan, group managing director of Sea Box Group talks to Me & My Money.

Stocktake takes the temperature of the markets and asks is Europe’s old-economy label unfair?

In our Inside Business Podcast Irish Times political reporter Jennifer Bray outlines the key points of Budget 2021 while Cliff Taylor and Liam Diamond, Tax Partner at PwC Ireland, join Ciarán Hancock to discuss the green measures contained within and how this level of spending will affect the state in years to come. Finally, Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, CEO of ITIC and Patricia Callan, Director of Drinks Ireland take a look at what Budget 2021 has delivered for the tourism and hospitality industries.

And just in case you missed anything Budget 2021 you catch up with all the news, comment and analysis on our dedicated site.

