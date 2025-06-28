Live GAA updates: Monaghan and Donegal meet in quarter-final before Tyrone take on Dublin

Fixtures:

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Monaghan v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm (GAA+)

Tyrone v Dublin, Croke Park, 6.15pm (GAA+)

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final

Clare v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 5.15pm (TG4)

Hello and welcome to live coverage of one of the biggest days of the Gaelic football season, an enticing double header of Monaghan against Donegal (throw-in 4pm), followed by Tyrone against Dublin (throw-in 6.15pm) at GAA HQ.

It is the most open Championship in many years and it’s never been harder to call the winner of the whole thing, or even individual matches. Donegal beat Monaghan in the quarter-finals of the Ulster championship, so that makes them bookies favourites for the first game, but Monaghan have had two weeks off courtesy of topping their group, rather than the controversial six-day turnaround for Donegal. It has been a flawed Dublin so far this year, but they are capable of going on a run with home (or neutral) advantage at Croke Park from here on in, Tyrone will be tough opponents though. There is also the minor hurling final between Clare and Waterford at Semple Stadium.