Ibec’s growth forecasts, audit firms to be graded, and Irish ducks in Asia

The growth potential of the Irish economy is being undermined by a shortage of labour linked to congestion in transport, housing, and childcare, Ibec has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

The Irish accounting regulator plans to publish a report in the first quarter of next year that will grade the work of the eight biggest audit firms in the State for the first time. Ciarán Hancock reports.

Co Monaghan duck producer Silver Hill Farm is finalising a €25 million investment programme as it looks to increase the volume of ducks it processes each week and sets its sights on Asia. Peter Hamilton has the details.

A descendent of Daniel O’Connell is hoping to take advantage of the high demand for Irish whiskey by bringing out his own spirit in tribute to the famous politician. Charlie Taylor reports.

Irish lenders will inevitably start charging negative interest rates on deposits for retail customers, according to the head of the Irish unit of Berlin-based fintech Raisin. Charlie Taylor spoke to Raisin.

In his weekly column, Chris Johns reveals who he would vote for in the UK general election.

A new study on gender balance in the boardroom did not produce the findings that Pilita Clark was expecting. She explains why.

