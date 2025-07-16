AIB launches digital investment advice tool on its app

AIB has launched a digital investment advice tool on its app for customers who want to invest between €125 and €2,500 per month.

The feature, which appears via the AIB life hub on the the bank’s mobile app, allows customers to access investment guidance and products.

It offers access to regulated investment advice and appropriate products, and offers customers guidance on making investments that are suitable for their risk appetite or needs.

Research from the bank found one in five adults are saving more than €125 per month, while one in ten are saving more than €500 per month. Just under two thirds of adults have never invested, citing concern about a lack of knowledge as one of the main barriers.

Customers who have further requirements or who simply wish to speak to an advisor can continue to do so in local branches or via phone and video call.

AIB head of wealth and insurance Ciara Ryan said: “It’s a key priority for AIB to support all of our customers to feel more confident about managing their financial health, in whatever way suits them best.

“It’s interesting to see from the research that for those people who have never invested, one of the main barriers is a lack of knowledge. This is why it’s important for AIB to embed comprehensive advice and guidance into this new digital investment option.”

The AIB life hub launched in 2023 and had over 65,000 logins in 2024. It offers advice, guidance and information to help customers plan for their financial futures.

It features calculators to show how investments and pensions can grow, step by step guides, and short articles that answer real-life financial questions on topics such as pensions, life insurance and budgeting.