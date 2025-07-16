EU readies tariff response and how to buy the home you’re renting

The EU is set to target bourbon, among other items, for retaliatory tariffs. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/EPA

The Government has come up short in its efforts to convince the European Commission not to target US bourbon, Boeing aircraft and agriculture produce in potential retaliatory tariffs. Jack Power reports from Brussels that the views of other governments in the European Union have begun to harden, after US President Donald Trump threatened to raise blanket tariffs on trade - which are taxes on imports - coming from the EU to 30 per cent from August 1st.

A Scandinavian consortium that had been circling Dalata Hotel Group has reached an agreement to buy the business for €1.4 billion. Joe Brennan has the story.

Talks with investors and creditors on a deal to save troubled airline Cityjet are continuing, it emerged on Tuesday. The carrier has until mid-August to secure a rescue deal after the High Court extended an order protecting it from creditors on Tuesday. Barry O’Halloran was in court.

For many renters, having the opportunity to buy out your landlord and own the place. That’s not always possible but under new rules, tenants now have first refusal if their landlord is selling up. In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt shows how to do it.

How many civil servants should a country like Ireland need, really? It’s a question John McManus attempts to answer in his column.

Irish business leaders are increasingly focused on staff pressures, mounting costs and digital risks, while placing far less emphasis on threats such as physical crime, legal disputes or debt servicing, a new report shows. Colin Gleeson has the story.

The circumstances in which “private wires” will be permitted in Ireland have been approved by the Government, which also marks a big reform of the Irish electricity market by ending the monopoly of ESB Networks. Kevin O’Sullivan reports.

Cattle prices jumped by close to half over the past year, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), as agricultural output prices increased by more than a fifth across the board. Hugh Dooley reports.

There will be no major uptick in housing supply this year or in 2026 with Government targets set to be missed over both periods, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has told and Oireachtas committee. Colin has the details.

The Government will have to ringfence funding for the expansion of Ireland’s ports, an Oireachtas committee heard on Tuesday, with just one port on the island capable of facilitating the construction of floating wind projects. Ian Curran has the story.

NatWest Group has raised €126 million from the sale its remaining 11.7 per cent stake in PTSB as it seeks to draw a line under its involvement in the Republic’s banking sector. Joe has the story.

Plans by Eamon Waters’ Balrath Investments vehicle for a 273 bed-space tourist hostel for Dublin’s Drury Street are facing questions amid concerns from locals about a possible increase in on-street drinking. Gordon Deegan has the plans.

In the final commercial property section of the summer, Ronald Quinlan reports that the Dublin-based McCormack family’s investment vehicle Alanis Capital and its funding partner, Deutsche Bank, are seeking a buyer for One Haddington Buildings in Dublin 4 at a guide price of €27.15 million.

Ronald also has details of a Sandyford office building on the market for €24.2 million.

