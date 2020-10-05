High growth companies create more than 200 jobs across the country

The IDA said on Monday that 206 new jobs have been created across seven high growth companies in Dublin, Kildare, Sligo and Cork.

The new jobs will be spread across the technology and business service sectors with a range of activities such as sales and marketing, software development and tech support.

Martin Shanahan, chief executive with the IDA, said that he particularly welcomed “the locational spread of these investments which shows that the technology offering, availability of talent and attractive work life balance in the regions resonates with overseas investors”.

Eliatra, an IT services and solutions company that is focused on big data, will create 15 jobs over the next three years at its new product development and European HQ in Sligo.

Hellios, a UK headquartered supplier information and risk management solution company is establishing a software development centre in Dublin which will create 24 new developer roles.

Moz, a provider of search engine optimisation technology, has established a customer success team in Cork, which will create up to 10 jobs initially for customer support executives and account managers.

Finally, National Technologies, a US company that provides fibre optic and data centre installation services, has opened an EMEA HQ in Park West, Dublin, which will create 52 jobs over the next three years.