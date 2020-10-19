Amryt signs agreement to distribute Lojuxta

Dublin pharma company Amryt said on Monday it has appointed Swiss pharma agent Swixx BioPharma to distribute its cholesterol drug Lojuxta across central and eastern Europe.

Under the agreement, Swixx will distribute Lojuxta (lomitapide) from October 2020 in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia. In addition, from January 2021, Swixx will expand its distribution of the drug into Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovenia. The move follows on from Amryt’s appointment in June 2020 of Swixx as exclusive distributor of its drug Myalepta, which treats leptin deficiency, across the CEE territories.

Swixx BioPharma is one of the largest agents for ethical pharmaceuticals serving research-based biopharma across central and eastern Europe.

Joe Wiley, chief executive of Amryt Pharma said that the announcement demonstrates the company’s progress in expanding lomitapide’s reach in existing and new territories.

“This agreement will help bring lomitapide to even more patients in need. Also, we are excited to grow and consolidate our existing partnership with Swixx who currently distribute metreleptin exclusively across the CEE territories,” he said.