Hard Rock Hotel for Dublin, another Ryanair strike, and Irish tycoons set for windfall

Irish hospitality group Tifco is planning to bring the Hard Rock Hotel franchise to Dublin in 2020 with a €30 million development on a site it owns opposite City Hall. Ciarán Hancock has the details

A second strike by Ryanair pilots in Ireland appears set to go ahead on Friday, resulting in the cancellation of up to 24 flights between Ireland and the UK. Barry O’Halloran reports

Irish tycoons Dermot Desmond, John Magnier and JP McManus are set fora big windfall, having put their Barchester Healthcare business in the UK up for sale with a price tag of £2.5 billion-plus, according to Barry O’Halloran

Glanbia has long been a big cheese in the Irish food sector and it now plans to spend €130 million developing a large mozzarella plant in Portlaoise in a joint venture with US group Leprino. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the saucy details

In her weekly column, Laura Slattery argues that it is time for the Government to appoint a Minister for Media.

