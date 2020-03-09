‘Grave concerns’, housebuilding declines and why the office beats working at home

Future Ticketing, which manages ticket sales for the Book of Kells at Trinity College Dublin, alleges that its tender rival for the contract, Ticketsolve, “has no track record” operating similar systems and says it has “grave concerns” over the process which saw Ticketsolve win the contract ahead of it. Mark Paul reports.

Ravi Mattu, sitting in for Pilita Clark, says that the conversations in the canteen or the boost you get when someone offers to make you tea cannot be replaced by the ping of a message landing in your inbox as you work from home.

Stormy weather led to a decline in the rate of housebuilding in the Republic last month, according to Ulster Bank. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Irish car dealers have formed a new alliance to address the current consumer confusion around car engine choices and electric vehicle targets for Ireland, writes Michael McAleer.

We Got Pop, an Irish-founded company that has developed a software platform for the entertainment industry, has been acquired by a leading LA-based firm in a multimillion dollar deal. Charlie Taylor reports.

This week’s Inside Business podcast: Has Covid-19 changed the outlook for the Irish economy? Cliff Taylor talks to Conall Mac Coille, chief economist at Davy Stockbrokers. We find out about an all-Ireland company, Randox Laboratories, whose product is at the frontline of global efforts to detect the disease and prevent its spread.

