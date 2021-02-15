Gloomy future for forestry, AI in business and the perils of working from home

Planting licence delays threaten the forestry industry’s long-term future and Government policy, leading figures in the business warned at the weekend. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Strict new affordability checks for gamblers will become the reality in Britain in a move likely to hit Paddy Power owner, Flutter Entertainment, among others, one industry figure believes. Barry O’Halloran reports

The uptake of artificial intelligence among Irish businesses is set to increase significantly in the next three years, a new study has found. Ciara O’Brien reports.

National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) raised €1.6 million through the Government’s €826 million cash-for-residency scheme to fund efforts to boost third-level education access, writes Barry O’Halloran.

Pilita Clark outlines some of the perils of working from home.

Hungaryhas become the first European Union member to start using Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and hopes to deploy China’s Sinopharm vaccine soon, despite neither having received approval from the EU’s medicines regulator. Daniel McLaughlin reports from Budapest.

Almost half the employers in one of the Republic’s key population centres fear skills shortageswill hamper growth or their ability to complete projects, a new study shows. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Chris Johns wonders if when enough people have been vaccinated and hospital capacity restored, will we nevertheless remain heavily restricted because of fear?

In our Monday Opinion slot Jerry Moriarty, chief executive of the Irish Association of Pension Funds , warns of the looming pensions crisis.

Dominic Coyle illustrates how a reader can save up to ¤1,000 a year by switching mortgages.

In our latest Inside Business podcast Ciarán Hancock hears about the tax implications for foreign workers who went back to their own countries to work from home and the fall in rents in Dublin.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts.