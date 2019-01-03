Fresh EU tax battle, Vans takes on Primark and Revenue on family home inheritance

It looks as if fresh taxation battle lines may soon be drawn between the State and the European Commission, as the EU seeks to move ahead with a plan to end national vetoes in some tax policy decisions. Cliff Taylor reports on the development, which was kickstarted before Christmas when the commission asked for comments on “how EU decision-making on certain tax issues could be streamlined”.

Dominic Coyle has news of a Revenue decision not to appeal a High Court judgment that allows people to inherit the family home without paying tax, even when they also inherit other property. The tax authority could now find itself facing applications for refunds from people previously denied access to the so-called “dwelling house exemption”.

Still on taxation, Fiona Reddan is here to help with any new-year doubts you might have about how welfare payments or other benefits you might receive should be treated in tax terms.

Primark, the Dublin-headquartered international retailer, which trades here as Penneys, says it will will fight a lawsuit taken against it by a US shoe company that has accused it of selling “knock-offs”. Mark Paul reports that iconic footwear brand, Vans, is suing Primark in New York for trademark infringement.

It was a see-saw day for stocks yesterday, with markets clawing back losses as the closing bell approached but worries remaining in the background. We’ll be following today’s progress on irishtimes.com/business as more traders return to their desks after the Christmas break.

A Cork-headquartered translation business has secured €500,000 in investment from backers including Dave Ronayne and Frankie Whelehan. Charlie Taylor explains that Translit provides translation and interpreting services in more than 70 languages.

Charlie also reports that a Canadian investment group is buying a 25 per cent stake in Irish medical cannabis company, GreenLight medicines.

Karlin Lillington looks back on 2018 today, describing it as “a game-changing year for data privacy, because of you, the general public”. She welcomes the progress but says big challenges remain.

In that light, Ciara O’Brien offers some basic, but necessary, tips on how we can on secure the many online accountsthat exist in modern life. Take ten minutes to follow her instructions and you’ll feel a lot safer.

